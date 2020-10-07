Oct. 7 COVID-19 update: Over 1,000 new cases, 9 deaths statewide

BATON ROUGE – There were over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana in the past 24 hours, and nine deaths from the disease were reported.

There have now been 170,097 confirmed cases since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

That number includes an increase of 1,052 reported between noon on October 6 and noon on October 7. Nine additional deaths were reported during that same timeframe.

The total number of deaths in Louisiana is now 5,411.

There are 552 COVID patients currently in the hospital, and 78 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Stay tuned to WGNO for ongoing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.