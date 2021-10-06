Oct. 6 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 900 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —More than 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 920 new cases overnight.

An additional 34 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,102.

The total number of cases statewide is now 745,571.

There are currently 638 infected people hospitalized, and 125 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,375,218 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,129,340 (as of Oct. 4).

According to the LDH, 85 percent of the cases verified from Sept. 23-29 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 82 percent of the deaths and 80 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.