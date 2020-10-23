Oct. 23 COVID-19 update: Nearly 700 new cases, 21 deaths

BATON ROUGE – There were just under 700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Louisiana in the past 24 hours, and 21 additional deaths attributed to the disease.

The latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health shows an increase of 696 confirmed cases across the state. That brings the total confirmed cases in Louisiana to 178,870.

The addition of 21 deaths to the state’s COVID-19 tally brings that total to 5,614.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.