Oct. 22 COVID-19 update: 775 new cases, 9 new deaths

BATON ROUGE – There were more than 700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Louisiana in the past 24 hours, and nine additional deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There have now been 178,171 confirmed cases in the state, with 775 confirmed since yesterday, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The nine new coronavirus deaths bring the state’s total to 5,593 since the pandemic began. Over 165,000 Louisiana residents have recovered.

There are 598 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state, and 64 of those patients are on mechanical ventilators.

