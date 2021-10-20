Oct. 20 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 500 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 502 new cases overnight.

An additional 36 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,424.

The total number of cases statewide is now 754,027.

There are currently 380 infected people hospitalized, and 55 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,451,477 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,173,032 (as of Oct. 18).

According to the LDH, 83 percent of the cases verified from Oct. 7-13 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 76 percent of the deaths and 83 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.