Oct. 13 COVID-19 Update: New cases, hospitalizations drop to lowest numbers since early summer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —More than 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 551 new cases overnight. This is considerably lower than the latest peak of 7,293 recorded on Aug. 9, but still not as the most recent six-month low of 198 recorded on June 5.

An additional 30 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,268.

The total number of cases statewide is now 750,473.

There are currently 477 infected people hospitalized, and 88 of those patients are on ventilators. This marks the lowest number of hospitalizations since July 13 (468). The most recent peak in the past six months came on Aug. 17 with a reported 3,022 people hospitalized in the state.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,414,110 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,151,287 (as of Oct. 13).

According to the LDH, 84 percent of the cases verified from Sept. 23-29 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 80 percent of the deaths and 83 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.