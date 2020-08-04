Ochsner’s Health Care Bridge Program is new option for those who lost health insurance due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – A new healthcare solution is available for Louisiana residents who recently lost health insurance and are currently uninsured due to COVID-19. The new Ochsner Health Care Bridge program is a three-month program designed to keep individuals connected to their Ochsner physicians and the healthcare services they need to manage chronic conditions, get prescriptions filled, and in many cases, get prescription drug assistance.

“Ochsner Health recognizes that consistent access to ongoing care is key to helping individuals live healthier lives and our virtual platform enables them to stay connected in ways that are also safe and convenient. At a time when many of our community members have lost their jobs and health insurance, this program is geared to provide a bridge to help individuals maintain relationships with their providers and get the high quality healthcare they need,” said Robert Hart, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Ochsner Health.

Over a three-month period, Ochsner Health Care Bridge enrollees can participate in two virtual visits with their Ochsner primary care provider and securely communicate with their care team, obtain test results and manage medication requests via the online MyOchsner patient portal. Individuals who are not currently established with an Ochsner primary care provider will be connected with one.

Additionally, the program covers one lab panel set – a critical diagnostic tool for primary care providers to evaluate an individual’s overall health. Participants will receive a:

Complete metabolic panel, which tests for a variety of diseases and conditions including high blood pressure, kidney disease and liver disease as well as provides insight into chemical balance and metabolism

Lipid profile to evaluate cholesterol levels

Complete blood count, which analyzes and measures the various components of blood to test for various disorders including leukemia (cancer of blood-forming tissues) and anemia (a lack of red blood cells that leads to reduced oxygen levels in the body)

In lieu of a complete blood count, participants with diabetes will receive a hemoglobin A1C test, which measures the average blood sugar level over the past two to three months. This blood test provides a primary care provider with key data needed to evaluate and adjust a patient’s diabetes treatment plan.

The Ochsner Health Care Bridge program is $49 per month for three months. Upon enrollment, participants will be screened to determine what type of prescription drug assistance may be available to them. At the end of the three-month period, program participants will have the option to renew for another three-month period or cancel.

For more information or to apply for Ochsner Health Care Bridge email carebridge@ochsner.org or visit ochsner.org/carebridge. For the latest updates on how Ochsner is responding to COVID-19, please visit Ochsner.org/safe.