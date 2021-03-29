Ochsner’s 24-hour Vaccine Festival is in full swing

METAIRIE, La. — Round-the-clock appointments are now open Ochsner’s Vaccine Festival. The drive-thru event is bieng held at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive in Metairie.)

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning, the fest will last a full 24 hours, ending at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Ochsner says 6,500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered, making this the largest vaccination event in the state.

Appointments are preferred throughout the event, but those without an appointment can show up from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to receive their vaccine, as supply allows.

No ride? No problem. Those in need of transportation assistance can receive a voucher for free or discounted Uber rides to the Shrine on Airline, made possible by a partnership with Uber and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Uber is providing more than 20,000 free rides to vaccination sites in the Greater New Orleans Area. If you are in need of transportation assistance, please let the operator know when scheduling your appointment at 844-888-2772.

Vaccine Fest will include festival-themed flair, including themed playlists for the vaccine wait period. The full musical lineup for the event is as follows:

Musical lineup:

Amanda Shaw

DJ Jubilee

Knockaz Brass Band

Big Chief Juan & Golden Comanche

Red Wolf Brass Band

DJ Captain Charles

New Orleans Opera’s Operacade

DJ Brice Nice

DJ Jess

Casme

DJ Raj Smoove

Typically Booked

Refried Confuzion

Event music and entertainment is for those receiving their vaccines and event staff. If you want to enjoy the show, please sign up for your appointment today.

Those receiving their vaccines are encouraged to use hashtag #VaxFest to share their experience and encourage others to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated.

To make an appointment you can go to myochsner.org or call 844-888-2772.

All those administered will be automatically signed up for their second dose at the next 24-hour event. Second doses will be administered on April 28-29 at the same appointment time as each patient’s first dose at the Shrine on Airline.