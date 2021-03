MANDEVILLE, La. — Ochsner Health will host a mass vaccination event at the Castine Center (63350 Pelican Dr) in Mandeville on Wednesday, March 31. And appointments are available now.

There will be 2,200 appointments available to get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

An appointment is required and be be made through the Ochsner website by calling 844-888-2772 on Monday.

Also beginning Monday, Louisianians ages 18 and up are eligible to get the vaccine.