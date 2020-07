NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner is hosting a number of community testing sites this week.

Organizers say the sites are open to anyone ages two and up who want to be tested. Some sites will offer special hours for senior citizen testing.

Those interested should bring an ID and insurance card if they have it. The first new location opens today at Celebration Church in Kenner.

Testing is available for seniors starting at 4 p.m. The site will open to everyone starting at 5 p.m.