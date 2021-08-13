Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Ochsner Healthcare reports 1,005 patients hospitalized on Friday afternoon

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, August 13, Ochsner Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,005 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Ochsner Healthcare System.

Below are the numbers reported:

 8/12/20218/11/20218/10/20218/9/20218/8/20218/7/2021
Baton Rouge747381827981
Bayou98104112117105112
Greater New Orleans369382385395366372
Lafayette154156146146144140
North Louisiana9610610610410090
Northshore/Hancock Miss.214227233230214208
TOTAL100510431063107410081003
Photo Courtesy from Ochsner Health System

Healthcare leaders say they are seeing a small decline in hospitalizations in all regions except Lafayette, which remains steady.

Officials say 871 of the COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated with the average age of adults hospitalized being 55.6 years and the average children age 6.5 years old.

For the week beginning August 9, Ochsner has administered 27,301 COVID-19 tests and 20.2% of those were positive.

9 pediatric COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized according to Ochsner Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News