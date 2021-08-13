Ochsner Healthcare reports 1,005 patients hospitalized on Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, August 13, Ochsner Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of Friday afternoon, 1,005 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Ochsner Healthcare System.
Below are the numbers reported:
|8/12/2021
|8/11/2021
|8/10/2021
|8/9/2021
|8/8/2021
|8/7/2021
|Baton Rouge
|74
|73
|81
|82
|79
|81
|Bayou
|98
|104
|112
|117
|105
|112
|Greater New Orleans
|369
|382
|385
|395
|366
|372
|Lafayette
|154
|156
|146
|146
|144
|140
|North Louisiana
|96
|106
|106
|104
|100
|90
|Northshore/Hancock Miss.
|214
|227
|233
|230
|214
|208
|TOTAL
|1005
|1043
|1063
|1074
|1008
|1003
Healthcare leaders say they are seeing a small decline in hospitalizations in all regions except Lafayette, which remains steady.
Officials say 871 of the COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated with the average age of adults hospitalized being 55.6 years and the average children age 6.5 years old.
For the week beginning August 9, Ochsner has administered 27,301 COVID-19 tests and 20.2% of those were positive.
9 pediatric COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized according to Ochsner Health.