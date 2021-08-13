Ochsner Healthcare reports 1,005 patients hospitalized on Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, August 13, Ochsner Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,005 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Ochsner Healthcare System.

Below are the numbers reported:

8/12/2021 8/11/2021 8/10/2021 8/9/2021 8/8/2021 8/7/2021 Baton Rouge 74 73 81 82 79 81 Bayou 98 104 112 117 105 112 Greater New Orleans 369 382 385 395 366 372 Lafayette 154 156 146 146 144 140 North Louisiana 96 106 106 104 100 90 Northshore/Hancock Miss. 214 227 233 230 214 208 TOTAL 1005 1043 1063 1074 1008 1003 Photo Courtesy from Ochsner Health System

Healthcare leaders say they are seeing a small decline in hospitalizations in all regions except Lafayette, which remains steady.

Officials say 871 of the COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated with the average age of adults hospitalized being 55.6 years and the average children age 6.5 years old.

For the week beginning August 9, Ochsner has administered 27,301 COVID-19 tests and 20.2% of those were positive.

9 pediatric COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized according to Ochsner Health.