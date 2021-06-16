Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Ochsner Health unveils upcoming COVID-19 vaccine events; Locations include MSY and McDonald’s

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. According to a report by researchers from Johns Hopkins University published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, June 14, 2021, a small study offers the first hint that an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccines just might give some organ transplant recipients a needed boost in protection. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

METAIRIE, La. — Ochsner Health System has announced vaccination events through Sunday, June 20.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at all events, with the exception of events hosted at McDonald’s, where only the Johnson & Johnson will be offered.

Appointments are required for all locations excluding MSY, but walk-ins will be accommodated as supplies are available.

To schedule an appointment, call (855)277-1508 or click here to access the online patient portal.

Eligible community members in need of transportation can receive a free Uber voucher for a ride to vaccine sites. If you need transportation assistance, please let the operator know when scheduling your appointment at 844-888-2772.

Events

Wednesday, June 16

  • Lakeside Shopping Center
    • 11 am – 6:30 pm
    • 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA

Thursday, June 17

  • French Market Corporation
    • 8 am – 12 pm
    • 1100 N. Peters St. New Orleans, LA
  • New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
    • 9 am – 5 pm
    • Offered seven days a week
    • 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA
    • Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Fair
    • 8 am – 3 pm
    • 1340 Poydras St. New Orleans, LA
  • Lakeside Shopping Center
    • 11 am – 6:30 pm
    • 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA

Friday, June 18

  • New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
    • 9 am – 5 pm
    • Offered seven days a week
    • 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA
    • Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3
  • Lakeside Shopping Center
    • 11 am – 6:30 pm
    • 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA
  • McDonald’s
    • 4 – 7 pm
    • 2126 Airline Hwy. Kenner, LA
    • Patients receive a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with vaccination

Saturday, June 19

  • New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
    • 9 am – 5 pm
    • Offered seven days a week
    • 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA
    • Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3
  • Lakeside Shopping Center
    • 11 am – 6:30 pm
    • 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA

Sunday, June 20

  • New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
    • 9 am – 5 pm
    • Offered seven days a week
    • 1 Terminal Dr. Kenner, LA
    • Vaccinations will be offered on the first floor of the airport, near the baggage claim area and the customer service desk, between doors 2 and 3
  • Lakeside Shopping Center
    • 11 am – 6:30 pm
    • 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA
  • McDonald’s
    • 4 – 7 pm
    • 2126 Airline Hwy. Kenner, LA
    • Patients receive a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with vaccination

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine?

  • Currently, everyone ages 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
  • Minors under the age of 18 will need consent from a parent or legal guardian.

Who is eligible for the J&J vaccine?

  • Everyone ages 18 and older is currently eligible for the single-dose J&J vaccine.

When will my second dose be scheduled?

  • Community members who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be automatically scheduled for the second dose with the option to reschedule, if needed.

What should I bring to my vaccination appointment?

  • A photo ID (passport, driver’s license, etc.) and your insurance card, if available.
  • There is no cost to the patient, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Where else can I get my vaccine?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News