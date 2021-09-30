Ochsner Health leaders give COVID updates, discuss storm recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ochsner Health leaders gave an update on facilities across the state as the number of COVID-19 patients declines and storm recovery continues.

There are 215 COVID-19 patients in Ochsner facilities as of Sept. 29, including:

Baton Rouge — 24

Bayou — 11

Greater New Orleans — 91

Lafayette — 22

North Louisiana — 25

Northshore & Hancock — 42

Fifty-eight percent of clinic visits postponed due to Hurricane Ida have been rescheduled and 67% of surgeries, endoscopies and cath procedures have been rescheduled, according to Ochsner Health leaders.

Since the storm, the Ochsner Health System has assisted its employees through housing assistance, employee assistance and emergency childcare services.

“We need to make sure that our caregivers can be able to focus on what they’re doing day-to-day and take care of our patients, so we’re doing everything we can to help them,” said President and CEO Warner Thomas.

According to Ochsner Health leaders, nearly 1,500 employees have received housing in hotels. Their employee assistance fund has collected over $700,000 in donations and given $2.4 million to employees.

The Ochsner Early Learning Center has provided childcare to more than 100 children.