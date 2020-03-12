Ochsner Health designates COVID-19 test sites

Starting immediately, Ochsner Health has designated three urgent care centers to serve individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“We would like to remind patients and caregivers that they should follow the steps below should they have symptoms or concerns about COVID-19 before going into a hospital or clinic.

Call our free information line 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information

Schedule a Virtual Visit with a provider at www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits

If you have any non-emergent questions or needs, please call your primary care physician’s office or send a secure message via MyOchsner.

COVID-19 TEST SITES

The following Ochsner Urgent Care Centers are now designated for COVID-19 assessment and testing, if recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health and the patient’s provider.

Bayou Region

Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma

5922 W. Main St., Suite A

Houma, LA 70360

Northshore

Ochsner Urgent Care – Mandeville

2735 US-190, Suite D

Mandeville, LA 70471

New Orleans

Ochsner Urgent Care – Mid-City at Canal

4100 Canal St, New Orleans

New Orleans, LA 70119

URGENT CARE LOCATIONS

Alternative locations in the regions listed above are:

Bayou Region

Ochsner Urgent Care- Thibodaux

318 North Canal Blvd.

Thibodaux, LA 70301

Northshore

Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health- Covington

1111 Greengate Dr., Suite B

Covington, LA 70433

New Orleans

Ochsner Urgent Care- Lakeview

111C Robert E. Lee Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70124

Additional locations may be added, and updates about this evolving situation will continue to be provided here.