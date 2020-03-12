Ochsner Health designates COVID-19 test sites

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Starting immediately, Ochsner Health has designated three urgent care centers to serve individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“We would like to remind patients and caregivers that they should follow the steps below should they have symptoms or concerns about COVID-19 before going into a hospital or clinic.

  • Call our free information line 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information 
  • Schedule a Virtual Visit with a provider at www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits
  • If you have any non-emergent questions or needs, please call your primary care physician’s office or send a secure message via MyOchsner.

COVID-19 TEST SITES

The following Ochsner Urgent Care Centers are now designated for COVID-19 assessment and testing, if recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health and the patient’s provider.

  • Bayou Region
    Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma
    5922 W. Main St., Suite A
    Houma, LA 70360
  • Northshore
    Ochsner Urgent Care – Mandeville
    2735 US-190, Suite D
    Mandeville, LA 70471
  • New Orleans
    Ochsner Urgent Care – Mid-City at Canal
    4100 Canal St, New Orleans
    New Orleans, LA 70119

URGENT CARE LOCATIONS

Alternative locations in the regions listed above are:

  • Bayou Region
    Ochsner Urgent Care- Thibodaux
    318 North Canal Blvd.
    Thibodaux, LA 70301
  • Northshore
    Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health- Covington
    1111 Greengate Dr., Suite B
    Covington, LA 70433
  • New Orleans
    Ochsner Urgent Care- Lakeview
    111C Robert E. Lee Blvd.
    New Orleans, LA 70124

Additional locations may be added, and updates about this evolving situation will continue to be provided here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News