Ochsner Health designates COVID-19 test sites

Starting immediately, Ochsner Health has designated three urgent care centers to serve individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
“We would like to remind patients and caregivers that they should follow the steps below should they have symptoms or concerns about COVID-19 before going into a hospital or clinic.
- Call our free information line 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information
- Schedule a Virtual Visit with a provider at www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits
- If you have any non-emergent questions or needs, please call your primary care physician’s office or send a secure message via MyOchsner.
COVID-19 TEST SITES
The following Ochsner Urgent Care Centers are now designated for COVID-19 assessment and testing, if recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health and the patient’s provider.
- Bayou Region
Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma
5922 W. Main St., Suite A
Houma, LA 70360
- Northshore
Ochsner Urgent Care – Mandeville
2735 US-190, Suite D
Mandeville, LA 70471
- New Orleans
Ochsner Urgent Care – Mid-City at Canal
4100 Canal St, New Orleans
New Orleans, LA 70119
URGENT CARE LOCATIONS
Alternative locations in the regions listed above are:
- Bayou Region
Ochsner Urgent Care- Thibodaux
318 North Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
- Northshore
Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health- Covington
1111 Greengate Dr., Suite B
Covington, LA 70433
- New Orleans
Ochsner Urgent Care- Lakeview
111C Robert E. Lee Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70124
Additional locations may be added, and updates about this evolving situation will continue to be provided here.