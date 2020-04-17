Ochsner Health and BioInfoExperts complete first genomic sequences of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – Scientists from BioInfoExperts LLC (BIE) and Ochsner Health have completed the first whole genome sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus from the New Orleans area.

By breaking down the virus to its most basic building blocks, researchers are one step closer to understanding viral spread across the state. One additional sequence originating from Baton Rouge has been released by the Centers for Disease Control.

Phylogenomic analysis revealed that the New Orleans and Baton Rouge genomes are closely related. The Louisiana genomes also group with other genomes mainly derived from the Northwest United States, highlighting the potential role of travel in the spread of COVID-19.

Phylogenetic tree and location of 239 SARS-CoV-2 genomes. Colored dots at branch tips represent samples colored by location of sample (according to map on right); branch lengths are scaled by genetic substitutions/site (scale bar, left). LA sequences in red. (Ochsner Health System).

Unlocking the virus’ code provides researchers with a key puzzle piece needed to identify treatment therapies to help communities hit hard by the spread of COVID-19. In addition to experiencing some of the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 infection, New Orleans has a high rate of comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes and obesity, which are associated with significant health complications from COVID-19.

Ochsner currently has more than 30 clinical studies and trials for COVID-19 treatment underway. To learn more about Ochsner, please visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus. To learn more about BIE, please visit www.bioinfox.com.