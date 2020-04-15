Ochsner Health: 5 self-care habits for healthcare workers during COVID-19 response

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has compiled a list of self-care tips for healthcare professionals working the frontlines of the pandemic.

While healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to care for patients, it’s important to remember to take care of themselves.

Ochsner Health System recommends these self-care habits:

Prioritize you time. Set aside time for basic and important needs like eating well, scheduling time with family, and getting enough sleep. Be sure to actively communicate with leaders and team members to avoid burning out. Find small ways to slow down. Intentionally find small ways to pause or slow down. Take ten seconds to do mindful breathing before switching to a new task. Set an alarm on your phone to remind you to take regular breaks, even if only for a few minutes. During breaks, consider using a meditation app instead of scrolling through social media. Be relational. A lot is going on right now, so remember to call or video chat with your loved ones for a personal boost. At work, check in with colleagues or connect over lunch. Keep your routines and structure in place. Adjust and schedule a new routine at home and work. Move your usual workout to a different time, but don’t stop doing it. Family dinner may be shortened, but keep this time to connect. Maintain your healthy habits. Sign up for virtual exercise classes or keep a journal and write down one thing you are grateful for each morning and evening. Maintain a healthy, well-balanced diet and minimize your intake of alcohol and junk food.

For the latest Ochsner updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit their website by clicking here.