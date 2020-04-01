Ochsner CEO says COVID-19 is showing resiliency of emergency personnel, city of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Across the state, and especially here in New Orleans, fighting the virus is an “all hands on deck” duty.

Warner Thomas, the CEO of Ochsner Health said he’s proud of how much our city has stepped up to the challenge.

“It all comes back to people,” Thomas said. “It all comes back to the spirit of New Orleans. People are gathering around to help. People realize that this is not all about healthcare workers. This is not just about physicians and nurses. This is about the whole city having to step up and do things differently, and I see that spirit in the city.”

Thomas said you can tell a lot about people during a crisis. He says the way our doctors and nurses have responded to it is a true testament of how resilient New Orleans can be.