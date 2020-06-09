Ochsner announces COVID-19 testing sites in Metairie and Kenner this week

A worker instructs people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

JEFFERSON, LA – In partnership with Ochsner Health, Jefferson Parish has announced additional COVID-19 mobile testing locations throughout the Parish for Tuesday, June 9 – Friday, June 12, 2020.

Free walk-up testing is available to anyone who wants to determine his or her COVID-19 status.

Testing at these sites is available to individuals, age 2 and older.

Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring a form of identification and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing at each location is available until all test kits have been utilized.

Please find the testing location details below. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather:

Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Johnny Bright Playground Gym in Metairie

3401 Cleary Avenue

Metairie, LA 70002



Friday, June 12 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)*

New Hope Community Church in Kenner

2715 Gadsden St.

Kenner, LA 70062

*In partnership with the City of Kenner

The Alario Center drive-thru testing site is closed until Friday, June 12 because it is supported by the Louisiana Army National Guard and they are shifting operations to storm support.

Testing will resume at the Alario Center on Saturday, June 13, weather permitting and pending recovery efforts.