Nurse Kristy Webb is a Health Care Hero of the Day!

NEW ORLEANS — Just like students around the state, the 400 kids who attend the nursery school and pre-K through 8th grades at the Trinity Episcopal School on Jackson Avenue spent the last couple months of the school year learning from home.

Many of them not only missed their friends, they missed their teachers. One of them, the nurse at the school, Kristy Webb also wanted to help the kids get through the pandemic outside of the classroom.

Webb says that many kids are having no problems handling the changes to learning at home. But others are stressed by the news reports about the coronavirus or the problems that the pandemic may be causing for their family members, so she wanted to reach out and help.

“I came up with the idea of the Fun Friday Friendly Ferry,” Webb told WGNO.

Every Friday through the end of the school year, Webb posted a video for her students to see. But she was wearing a wig, wings and other ferry accessories. In the videos, Webb suggests activities for the kids to help provide fun things for them to do.

In one video, she told the kids how much fun it is to receive a handwritten letter in the mail and suggested the kids write to a friend or relative. In another video, she told the kids to write down each day something that they’re thankful for and put the slip of paper in a “Thankful Box.”

“And then if they felt sad, they could open the box and read all of those things,” she said.

For her work with the kids, Webb is a Health Care Hero of the Day, sponsored by Schonberg Care.

