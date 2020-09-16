Numbers show decrease in new COVID-19 cases in Capital region

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new snapshot of COVID-19 in our state.

According to the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, The Capital region is one of three across the state seeing a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases.

“We’re extremely happy that we are trending in the right direction. We’re not gonna take it for granted,” said Jared Hymowitz, Director of the Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative.

Hymowitz credited the mask mandate and help from the community and businesses for the decrease in positive cases. Those numbers come as the state moves into a phase three reopening, but that doesn’t mean it’s back to business as usual.

Let me be clear, our health and economy are still at risk from the coronavirus. As of today, the rate of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish has plateaued, but it has not gone down to a safe level. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CCOEZPMlHN — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) September 10, 2020

“At this point, it is critical we avoid crowds, avoid gatherings outside of our household or core support group, and face coverings in public places,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

City-Parish leaders are still monitoring numbers from Labor Day weekend. They say they expect to see those next week. Their message is: don’t let your guard down.

“Hey, we’re not there yet. This virus isn’t going away. We’re seeing a downward trend, but it’s still alive and it can come back rather quickly,” said Hymowitz.