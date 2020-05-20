Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients drops below 1,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since late March.

Gov. John Bel Edwards told listeners on his monthly call-in show that Wednesday’s total of 931 compares to 2,134 just over a month ago.

Louisiana Department of Hospitals data show 927 people were hospitalized on March 28, and the figure jumped to 1,032 the next day.

Edwards noted that it takes a week or two to see whether the increased movement has increased the number of cases. He eased some pandemic restraints for businesses on Friday.