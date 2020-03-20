Number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana jumps to 479, 299 in Orleans Parish

BATON ROUGE – The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Louisiana has jumped to 479.

Orleans Parish continues to lead the state with 299 confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state remained at 10 this morning, despite a patient at a St. Tammany Parish hospital passing away. That patient was a resident of Waveland, Mississippi, so his death will go to that state’s coronavirus count.

Twenty-five of the state’s 64 parishes have reported coronavirus cases so far. Jefferson Parish ranks second behind Orleans for the number of coronavirus patients, with 90.

Over 1,000 coronavirus tests have been completed by the Louisiana Department of Health. The number of tests processed by private groups remains unknown.

Two drive-through testing facilities opened in New Orleans this morning, one at the Mahalia Jackson Theater and one at the Lakefront Arena.

Both sites are part of a nationwide pilot program and will test only first responders and emergency workers who are currently showing signs of infection, such as a fever.