Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: Over 5,000 new cases, 41 deaths since Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – More than 5,000 new COVID-19 and 41 deaths attributed to the virus have been reported in Louisiana since Wednesday afternoon.

The Louisiana Department of Health didn’t report new numbers on November 26 because of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The update released around noon on November 27 included confirmed cases and deaths from the afternoon of November 25 through the afternoon of November 27.

With the addition of 5,58 new cases, there have now been 230,602 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana. The 41 additional deaths bring the state’s total to 6,391.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to tick upward, resting at 1,074. Of those hospitalized patients, 125 are currently on ventilators.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.