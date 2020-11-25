Nov. 25 COVID-19 update: 1,234 new cases, 27 deaths

BATON ROUGE – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana topped 1,000 once again as confirmed cases continue to spread across the state.

There were 1,234 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 225,638.

Twenty-seven new deaths attributed to the virus were also announced, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,350. There are now 1,077 COVID-19 patients statewide, and 116 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

