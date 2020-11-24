Nov. 24 COVID-19 update: Over 3,200 new cases, 39 deaths

BATON ROUGE – Coronavirus cases in Louisiana continue to spike as more than 3,200 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 224,403 with the addition of 3,266 new cases the Louisiana Department of Health announced today. There were also 39 new deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 6,323.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana jumped to 1,052 overnight. Of those patients, 113 are on ventilators.

