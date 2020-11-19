Nov. 19 COVID-19 update: Statewide spike continues with over 2,000 new cases, 15 deaths

BATON ROUGE – There have been over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana for the third day this week, continuing a statewide spike.

There were 2,073 confirmed cases in Louisiana in the past 24 hours. That follows more than 2,500 new cases reported on November 17, and over 2,200 reported on November 18.

There have now been 211,966 coronavirus cases and 6,199 deaths in Louisiana so far. Fifteen new deaths attributed to the virus were reported today.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.