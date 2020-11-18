Nov. 18 COVID-19 update: Over 2,200 new cases, 28 deaths

BATON ROUGE – The number of new coronavirus cases in Louisiana topped 2,000 for the second day in a row.

The latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health show an increase of 2,239 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. Twenty-eight Louisiana residents also died in that same time period.

This increase comes a day after the LDH announced over 2,500 new cases and 17 deaths. Currently, there have been 209,914 total cases and 6,184 deaths in Louisiana from the coronavirus.

There are 886 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Louisiana, and 93 of those patients are on ventilators. Both of those numbers are rising along with the case and death counts.

Stay tuned to WGNO for the latest on the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.