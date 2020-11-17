Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: More than 2,500 new cases, 17 deaths

BATON ROUGE – More than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state of Louisiana in the past 24 hours, and more than a dozen people have died from the virus.

A total of 2,592 new cases were added to the state’s total when the Louisiana Department of Health released the latest tracking numbers today just before noon. Seventeen additional deaths were also announced.

The statewide total of confirmed cases now stands at 207,685, and 6,156 Louisiana residents have died from the coronavirus so far.

There are 874 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital, and 92 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.