Nov. 17 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 600 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,700 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 625 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 16 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,724.

The total number of cases statewide is now 765,296.

There are currently 195 infected people hospitalized, and 36 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,584,412 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,234,221 (as of Nov. 10).

According to the LDH, 82 percent of the cases verified from Nov. 3-10 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 77 percent of the deaths and 85 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.