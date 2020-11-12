Nov. 12 COVID-19 update: Over 2,000 new cases, 34 new deaths

BATON ROUGE – The total number of Louisiana residents that have been infected with the coronavirus jumped closer to 200,000 today with the addition of over 2,000 new cases.

According to the latest numbers issued by the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been a total of 191,889 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana so far. That number increased by 2,173 with the addition of today’s tally.

The LDH did not report numbers on November 11 because of the Veterans Day holiday, so the November 12 totals reflect more than the standard 24-hour time period.

The LDH did report 34 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Louisiana to 5,863.