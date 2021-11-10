Nov. 10 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 500 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,600 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 495 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 13 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,662.

The total number of cases statewide is now 763,628.

There are currently 231 infected people hospitalized, and 36 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,549,584 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,221,353 (as of Nov. 10).

According to the LDH, 81 percent of the cases verified from Oct. 28-Nov. 3 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 78 percent of the deaths and 88 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.