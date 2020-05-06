Northshore High School holds drive-thru graduation ceremony

Seniors at Northshore High School who were not able to walk the stage to receive their diplomas got a different kind of celebration.

Instead, they had a graduation ceremony that was tailored to follow restrictions instituted during the COVID-19 outbreak.

While maintaining social distancing orders, seniors dressed up in their cap and gowns yesterday and had a drive-thru school parade.

They were able to wave and celebrate with friends from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

Northshore High School says the students will get their diplomas through the mail soon.