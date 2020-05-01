Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Northshore Food Bank in need

Covington, LA- The Northshore food bank is in need. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, their pantry is in low supply. They’re asking the public to donate $40 or more to fund their emergency food stash.

$40 will feed a family of four for an entire week.

If you’re interested in donating head over to https://northshorefoodbank.org/online-donations.

Sincethe health crisis began in mid-March, Northshore Food Bank has had a 50%
increase in food distributions. This has increased their senior food recipients
by 65% and children by 40%.

