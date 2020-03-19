North Oaks in Hammond will hold a blood drive on Friday

HAMMOND , LA – As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a shortage of blood needed for surgeries and traumas that will continue to happen during this time.

In an effort to obtain more donors, North Oaks will hold a blood drive Friday at 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the outpatient diagnostic center.

To prepare, North Oaks has converted its emergency room into two sides.

One side is for patients experiencing respiratory problems and the other side for those coming in for other chronic issues.

Temperatures of everyone are being taken before they enter the hospital, and visitors have been limited to one adult, 18 or older.