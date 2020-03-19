Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

North Oaks in Hammond will hold a blood drive on Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thinkstock

HAMMOND , LA – As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a shortage of blood needed for surgeries and traumas that will continue to happen during this time.

In an effort to obtain more donors, North Oaks will hold a blood drive Friday at 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the outpatient diagnostic center.

To prepare, North Oaks has converted its emergency room into two sides.

One side is for patients experiencing respiratory problems and the other side for those coming in for other chronic issues.

Temperatures of everyone are being taken before they enter the hospital, and visitors have been limited to one adult, 18 or older.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News