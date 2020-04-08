North Macedonia expecting infections to peak this month

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s government has tightened movement restrictions and extended curfew hours, with authorities expecting infections to peak by the end of the month.

The new curfew will extend from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. during working days. A complete lockdown will be in effect on weekends, from 4 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

Health Minister Venko Filipce says infections are expected to peak at 2,000-2,500 by the end of April.

Authorities have recorded 617 infections and 29 deaths. About 10% of infected people are doctors, nurses and medical technicians.

North Macedonia has already closed borders, schools, malls, bars, restaurants and casinos, and declared a state of emergency.