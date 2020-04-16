NOPD says there is no spike in domestic violence reports during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – While stay-at-home orders are taking place, some people and organizations were concerned that there would be an increase of reports involving domestic violence.

The NOPD has compiled a list of calls for domestic incidents from before and after the stay-at-home orders were issued.

Calls for service data compiled by NOPD shows only a slight increase of an average one call per week for domestic assault and battery in the five weeks since March 8, 2020. During this period, the average weekly number of calls went from 79.8 to 80.8.

Domestic disturbances include arguments or disagreements between parties in which no crime was committed. NOPD policy mandates a report on all domestic incident calls investigated. The domestic crimes which required police actions increased by just over one percent.

Although there were more calls for service for domestic violence incidents during the week of March 15 to March 21, subsequent weeks saw call numbers similar to previous weeks, before the emergence of COVID-19 in New Orleans.

“During stressful times like these, it is important to look for ways to resolve conflicts so they do not escalate into violent confrontations,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “While we never want to see any type of domestic incidents ever, I am relieved that the dramatic increase many feared has not happened.”

NOPD urges anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to report their situation and get the help they need to end the abuse.

If you are a domestic violence victim or know someone who may be, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

If it is an emergency or you fear you or someone you know may be in danger, you are urged to call local police or 9-1-1.