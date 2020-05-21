NOPD officer who lost father to virus now wears his badge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A New Orleans man whose father died due to the novel coronavirus was sworn into the city’s police force wearing his late father’s badge.

The New Orleans Police Department said Mark Hall Jr.’s mother put her late husband’s badge on her son during the personal ceremony held on Wednesday.

Hall had been unable to attend the Training Academy graduation ceremony on May 1 due to the loss of his father a day earlier.

News outlets report the elder Hall had served on the city’s police force for more than 30 years before his COVID-19 diagnosis in early April.