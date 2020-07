NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department announced that party buses are currently not permitted to operate.

The announcement was made on the NOPD Twitter page.

According to the post, the NOPD will be enforcing this regulation, and will halt the operation of any buses who violate this order.

Party Buses are not permitted to operate under the public health guidelines currently in effect under Phase 2 of our City's #COVID response. #NOPD will enforce these regulations, & halt the operation of buses operating in violation. pic.twitter.com/1Okd45Yg7r — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 22, 2020