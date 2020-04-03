NOPD: 36 employees positive for COVID-19; 118 self-quarantined

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD announced today that 36 department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and another 118 quarantined themselves.

There have been a total of 118 employees who have self-quarantined after coming into contact with a person thought to have COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms themselves. Thirty of those employees have since returned to work.

The employees who have tested positive and the ones who were self-quarantined include commissioned officers, civilian employees, and recruits, according to the NOPD.

Despite the number of employees impacted by COVID-19, operations have remained stable, according to the NOPD.