Noon Numbers: Louisiana COVID-19 cases hit 42,816; 2,825 deaths

BATON ROUGE – There have been 42,816 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana and 2,825 deaths, according to the latest numbers provided by the Louisiana department of Health.

Thats an increase of 330 cases and 11 deaths over the last reported numbers 24 hours ago.

There are now only 575 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. Just 74 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator use of COVID-19 patients both continue to decline. That bodes well for the continued phased reopening of the states economy.