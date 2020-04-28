Nominate first responders or healthcare workers to win free donuts from Joe’s Café

NEW ORLEANS – Every week, Joe’s Café will provide free donuts to first responders and healthcare workers nominated on social media.

Anyone can nominate a coronavirus response team by using the hashtag “#JoeSweetRX” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Joe’s Café will randomly select a winner every day from Monday through Friday. Winners will be able to pick up the donuts from a location of their choice.

“We have friends who are on the frontlines,” says James Armand, owner of Joe’s Café. “And we’ve seen how the pandemic is affecting their mental and physical health. Sometimes they don’t even have time to stop and eat. We’re trying to give back the only way we know how: with fresh food.”

So far, over a dozen first responder teams have received donuts including West Jefferson EMTs, Ochsner Hospital for Children, Gretna Police Department and the Westwego Fire Department.

For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.