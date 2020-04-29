NOMA announces free admission for first responders and healthcare workers

NEW ORLEANS – As a show of gratitude, The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will give free admission to first responders and healthcare professionals upon the reopening of the museum through December 31, 2020.

“While we aren’t sure when we will be able to re-open our doors to the public, we know that when we do, we want to honor those who put themselves on the front lines to fight this unprecedented crisis: healthcare professionals and first responders,” said Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director. “When the time is right, we look forward to welcoming back our public, staff and volunteers, all of whom are critically important to our success.”

NOMA was founded in 1910 by Isaac Delgado and currently houses 46 galleries along with the adjoining Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden.

For ongoing updates and information about NOMA, including opening dates and alternative ways to engage with the museums during the closure, visit www.noma.org.