NOLA Public Schools releases ‘Roadmap to Reopening’

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Public Schools has released a framework to guide the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 crisis.

The “Roadmap to Reopening” mirrors the city’s overall phased reopening plan.

“Thank you to all of our students and families who have waited patiently to receive our reopening plan,” Orleans Parish School Board President Ethan Ashley said. “I also want to thank and acknowledge the hard work of the District staff, the Reopening Task Force and our partners – all of whom have been working diligently to determine all of the safest ways to return to campus for the upcoming school year under state and local health guidelines. A top priority of the District during this time is to ensure the health and well-being of our students, teachers, staff, and families by setting the proper standards and maintaining accountability for all of our schools. And we will also work with our school leaders to ensure that all students are served equitably across the District, whether they are in the classroom or at home.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell praised the plan.

“NOLA Public Schools has put forth a comprehensive Roadmap to Reopening,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “I appreciate the thought and care that went into this plan that prepares for every possible scenario. It’s imperative that we continue to work together, especially during this changing landscape, to ensure students and teachers, as well as their families, are as safe as possible this upcoming school year.”

New Orleans Department of Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said the requirement for children to wear masks will play a big part in keeping schools COVID free.

“Requiring face coverings for staff and older children, limiting large groups and gatherings, and strict sanitation on school campuses are simple but critical steps we can take for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Avegno said. “We need to be doing everything possible to ensure students and teachers feel safe when then return to school.”