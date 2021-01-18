NOLA Public Schools provides COVID-19 update via special tracker

NEW ORLEANS – As of noon on Monday, January 18, NOLA Public Schools is tracking a total of 62 active cases of COVID-19 (32 staff; 30 students) among 31 schools. Of the 62 cases, 34 were newly confirmed since their last report on Jan. 11.

To see the tracker, click here.

The District’s COVID Case Tracker reports active cases over an approximately two-week period. For the purposes of the dashboard, an active case is defined as “a COVID-19 case that is confirmed and within their isolation period.”

All schools are required to report positive cases to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the District.