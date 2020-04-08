NOLA Public Schools announces laptop distribution dates and tech resources

Very Shallow DOF. Developed from RAW; retouched with special care and attention; Small amount of grain added for best final impression. 16 bit Adobe RGB color profile

NEW ORLEANS – Per Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement to extend the stay-at-home order through Thursday, April 30, all NOLA Public Schools will remain closed for the duration of the month of April.

This necessary action is an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our city and state. The District will issue updates to the public with developments every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Please note what is new and what has previously been shared below.

WHAT’S NEW:

CONTINUOUS LEARNING – LAPTOPAND WIFI DISTRIBUTION TO SCHOOLS CONTINUES THIS WEEK; FAMILIES TO BEGIN RECEIVING TECH RESOURCES STARTING NEXT WEEK

NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) procured 10,000 Chromebooks and nearly 8,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in an effort to improve distanced learning for NOLA-PS students in need. The distribution of Chromebooks to schools continues throughout this week. Additionally, Wi-Fi hotspots distribution to schools will continue into next week as well. Distribution of these tech resources to individual families will be managed by schools and should continue through next week.

Schools will determine which families will be receiving Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots based on the school’s distance learning programming as well as student need and will be coordinating the distribution of these resources with those families directly. Families should reach out to their schools to understand the school’s ongoing learning plan and how they may request these resources to support their children. NOLA-PS has worked in close coordination with schools to address the need for each student population and prepare the Chromebooks and hotspots to adhere to each organization’s plans and needs.

CHILD NUTRITION – LYFT PROVIDING FREE RIDES TO NOLA-PS FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES

NOLA-PS announced LYFT has donated $5,000 in free rides to and from Food Distribution Sites in Orleans Parish. Those in need of a ride to and from food distribution sites may use the special code CV19NOLAPS20 in the Lyft app. The code is only valid during Citywide Feeding Program service hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

To enter a promo code in the Lyft app:

Open the Lyft app Tap the menu icon in the top left corner Tap ‘Promos’ in the menu that appears Tap ‘Enter promo code’ to add the code CV19NOLAPS20 Tap ‘Apply’ to finish

For more information on entering promo codes, please see this page.

Since Monday, March 16, approximately 421,000 meals and counting have been served to students in Orleans Parish.

Citywide Feeding Program Schedule:

Every Monday, meals will be provided for two days.

meals will be provided for Every Wednesday , meals will be provided for three days.

, meals will be provided for Community Feeding sites will NOT be open on Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.

be open on Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. Service Hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Families wishing to access information on child nutrition resources should visit the District’s webpage at https://nolapublicschools.com/covid19/nutrition. This webpage has the most up-to-date listing of where food services are available.

Students over 18 that are enrolled in public K-12 schools, including students with disabilities through age 22, are also eligible for free meals at open sites.

Students do not need to be present to receive meals. Parents or caregivers may pick up meals on behalf of the students within their household.

need to be present to receive meals. Parents or caregivers may pick up meals on behalf of the students within their household. Child nutrition resources are available to those under 18 years of age and those who currently attend a public school.

Students who are over 18 years of age and are currently enrolled in public schools will also be allowed to access the community feeding programming. Schools will be contacting those families directly to ensure they are aware of the services available to them.

As a precaution, the District has reissued reminders to all officials at school child nutrition sites to follow the health screening protocols provided by the District for feeding sites. Screening methods include, but are not limited to, daily temperature checks of staff before meals are prepared. Those guidelines apply to all sites operating in the Citywide Coordinated Feeding Effort. NOLA-PS, in coordination with the New Orleans Health Department, will make decisions regarding the operation of individual Community Feeding sites as a result of this screening method.

OneApp is the centralized school enrollment application process for Orleans Parish public schools. OneApp provides students and families with the opportunity to apply to schools citywide, based on their child’s unique needs and interests.

PLEASE REMEMBER THE FOLLOWING:

ONEAPP:

On March 31, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) released K-12 OneApp placement results for the 2020-2021 school year. Families can log-in and review those placement results by visiting: http://oneapp.force.com. If families need help accessing their OneApp results, they may contact the Enrollment Team at (877) 343-4773 or via email at oneapp@nolapublicschools.com. Early Childhood results are expected in May.

Additionally, Round 2 of OneApp is now open. K-12 families still seeking a new school for next year who did not receive a match may participate in the second round of OneApp.As always, the application process is online-only and available at www.EnrollNOLA.org. Families are strongly encouraged to apply to schools with remaining availability in their child’s grade. Projected availability will also be available at www.EnrollNOLA.org prior to Round 2 opening. Round 2 will close Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER WEBPAGE:

The NOLA-PS website has been updated to share important information and resources related to COVID-19 for community members. The community resource center includes distance learning resources for families, as well as links to local agencies and non-profits that are providing critical services and updates on the coronavirus. There are also mental and behavioral health resources to support students, educators and community members through this difficult time. We will continue to update this page as we learn of resources that may be valuable to community members.