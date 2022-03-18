NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Students within the New Orleans Public Schools system will soon no longer be required to wear masks while at school, officials with NOLA-PS announced on Friday.

Beginning Monday, March 21, NOLA-PS will lift its universal masking recommendations for grades K through 12.

Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. commented on the news, saying:

“I am excited for our students and staff to be able to interact with each other in a more natural way and return to a sense of normalcy. For anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask in school, we encourage them to continue to do so.”

The decision comes just over two weeks after the City of New Orleans announced it would no longer require masking in most public settings.

Officials add current testing programs for students will remain in effect. Parents should contact their child’s school for more information.