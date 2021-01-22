NOLA-PS suspends COVID tests for mobile testing units at schools

NEW ORELANS — NOLA-PS was informed Thursday that the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reviewing the effectiveness of a COVID-19 test that has been used in the initial rollout at NOLA-PS’s mobile testing units.

Out of an abundance of caution, NOLA-PS immediately suspended the use of this test until the LDH can complete its review.

The COVID-19 test kit, provided through the LDH’s partnership with Curative, Inc., is under review following a recent safety communication from the FDA about the potential for it to produce false negative results.

NOLA-PS has notified those schools that had access to this test as part of the new mobile testing program that began last week.

Anyone who is concerned about their health is encouraged to seek out testing with our established hospital partners or at the City’s community sites, which can be found at Testing – NOLA Ready.