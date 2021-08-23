NOLA-PS reports 453 active COVID-19 cases, places 4,600 people in quarantine after first full week of school tracker numbers released

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Public Schools released its latest COVID Tracker numbers (as of Aug. 20) from the first full week of school. These numbers include 453 active cases, 364 of which were newly reported last week.

Current active cases represent 399 students and 54 staff among 71 schools within the school community. There are currently 4,657 individuals in quarantine and 3,049 were newly quarantined in the last week. It’s important to note that approximately 125 of the 453 active cases had zero close contacts since they had not been present at their respective school.

Monday’s report states 1,600 students were tested last week through the District’s mobile testing program, and only 1.3%, of those tested, yielded a positive result.

“Our school leaders are being proactive in helping identify positive cases and immediately taking action to keep sick children and staff at home and quarantining close contacts,” said NOLA-PS Chief Operations Officer, Tiffany Delcour. “We have been in constant communication with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and our medical advisors regarding these cases, and they have not recommended any school closures at this time.”

NOLA-PS will continue to monitor the data that measures the impact of COVID-19. Our goal is to continue to preserve in-person learning.

“This year, we have more tools available to us to mitigate this pandemic,” said Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “Our school community has more access to testing and vaccination opportunities than ever before. Now we all need to do our part, so we are asking our families to use these tools to protect themselves and their children. Get vaccinated if you’re eligible. Get tested regularly. And continue to mask up in school and out in the community at large. Together, we can do this.”

The LDH has recommended our schools continue to follow the District’s COVID Guidance measures to help protect the health of our students, teachers, and staff.