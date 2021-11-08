NOLA-PS plans series of vaccine events for kids as young as 5

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. Nearly 8,500 active duty members of the Air Force and Space Force have missed the deadline for getting COVID-19 vaccinations, including 800 who flatly refused and nearly 5,000 with pending requests for a religious exemption, the Air Force said Wednesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with NOLA-PS have announced it will host a list of events throughout the month of November as an attempt to get some of its youngest students vaccinated.

The first of 7 events is planned for this Saturday (November 13) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Charter School in Gentilly.

Locations for other drives include:

Mildred Osborne Elementary

Langston Hughes Academy Charter School

Phillis Wheatley Community School

Edward Hynes Charter School – Parkview

Edward Hynes Charter School

Arise Elementary

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged as vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. While U.S. health officials recently gave clearance to vaccines for kids as young 5, NOLA-PS officials report vaccines will be available for all ages.

In a statement announcing the event, Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. said:

“Our ongoing vaccination drives will protect our youngest learners and help enhance the health and safety of our school community, as well as help us eventually turn the corner on this pandemic.”

For a complete list of events and what to expect, click here.