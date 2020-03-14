NOLA-PS: New website to access vital child nutrition resources

NEW ORLEANS – Per the proclamation issued by Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, March 13, all NOLA public schools have been ordered to close starting Monday, March 16 for four weeks.

At this time, classes are planned to resume on April 13. This necessary action is an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our city and state.

The District will continue to update the public with developments as they become available. The latest updates include an online location to access vital child nutrition resources.

CHILD NUTRITION:

NOLA-PS, in collaboration with charter school leaders and the Mayor’s agencies, is coordinating a multi-pronged effort to ensure child nutrition services are available to families during the prolonged school closure.

While citywide child nutrition programming will be available starting March 23, some charter school leaders have been able to start feeding programs sooner. Specifically:

Website where families can access child nutrition sites starting the week of Monday March 16 to March 20. Students must be present to receive meals.

Starting March 23, the District anticipates a citywide child nutrition program to be available to families.

“We are proud to let the public know that our charter school leaders are moving quickly to support children in this time of crisis by offering food service as soon as Monday in some locations across the city. “ said Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr., Superintendent of NOLA-PS, “They are showcasing exceptional leadership and ingenuity during this time of need.”

“The District understands these are uncertain times, but by following the advice of health and city officials and working together to keep our children and educators healthy, we will persevere.”

“NOLA-PS continues to encourage our schools, students, and families to follow everyday practices to remain healthy and monitor their health in accordance with CDC recommendations. Additionally, the District encourages all to remain connected and mindful of updates being disseminated by the District in order to stay informed of how COVID-19 is impacting our school community. For regular District updates, please visit our Coronavirus webpage.”